France rejects Mali's claims against Danish troops - statement

France's foreign ministry on Tuesday said a demand from Mali's transitional government that Denmark withdraw its troops was "unfounded," and said it is discussing the situation with its European partners.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly earlier told lawmakers that Paris would stand in solidarity with Denmark.

Denmark said on Tuesday its troops deployed to Mali as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force were there on the basis of a "clear invitation".

