Delhi police officer bags 11th President's medal for Gallantry

This year, Delhi Police's DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav has been awarded the 11th President's medal for Gallantry for arresting two persons who had links with banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International in September 2020. “With the blessings of Balaji, I am happy to share that I have been awarded my 11th President’s Gallantry Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2022,” Yadav tweeted. According to police, on September 5, 2020, Bhupinder Singh and Kulwant Singh were arrested after cross-firing near underpass Burari-Majlis Park Road. The arrested persons had links with banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International and were allegedly being financed by Khalistan sympathisers from Pakistan, Gulf and Europe, police said. Speaking to PTI, Yadav said that he received his first medal in 2007. “There was an operation in 2005 carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in which one Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Saifullah was killed. I received my first award in 2007 for that operation. We do our duty and when our work gets recognised and appreciated, it boosts my morale and that of team members,'' he said. The Batla House encounter took place on September 19, 2008 between the operatives of Indian Mujahideen and the Special Cell of Delhi Police at a flat in Jamia Nagar. During the encounter, Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma died following a bullet injury. A movie called “Batla House” on the encounter was released in 2019 in which actor John Abraham's role was based on Yadav. On June 9, 2018, gangster Rajesh Bharti and three of his associates were killed while eight police personnel were injured in a major encounter in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area. More than 100 rounds were fired by the gang members and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in the shoot-out. The deceased were identified as Rajesh Bharti, the gang’s kingpin, Sanjeev alias Sandeep Vidroh, Umesh alias Don and Viresh Rana alias Bhiku. The DCP said that he has a passion for shooting and represented India in several tournaments. He also said that he started professional shooting in 2018-2019. He was a part of the national shooting team in 2019. He participated in SAF Games in 2019 and won a silver medal. He won a bronze medal in World Shooting Championship in Germany in 2019. According to an official statement, a total of 23 officers and men of Delhi Police have been conferred Police Medals for their services i.e. three President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service, three Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 17 Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of 2022 Republic Day.

Special Commissioners David Lalrinsanga and Shalini Singh, and sub-inspector Ramesh Singh have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. During Singh’s posting as Joint CP (Western Range), several volatile law and order issues like farmers' agitation were deftly handled under her supervision and the Range also remained peaceful during Anti CAA/NRC protests, it said. During Lalrinsanga’s stint in SPUWAC, the unit found mention in 'Limca Book of Records' for providing Self Defence training to a record number of college and school-going girls and working women, it stated. DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, ACP Jasbir Singh and SI Ravi Tushir have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.

DCP Satyawan Gautam, Additional DCP Amar Singh Meena, ACP Makhan Singh, Inspector Satnaam Singh, woman SI Nirmala Sharma and ASI Shyamvir Singh are among those who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the statement said. DCP Satyawan Gautam had a major contribution in the implementation of MHA’s mega pilot project ERSS (Emergency Response Support System)-112 in 2018-19. This system is handling all types of distress calls with a location-based system (LBS), it stated. He contributed majorly in the commissioning of Red-Light Violation Detection system (RLVD) and Over Speed Violation Detection System (OSVD) at several locations to capture various traffic violations, the statement said. ACP Jitendra Narayan Jha supervised the investigation of two Northeast Delhi riot cases, it added.

