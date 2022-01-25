U.S. House panel seeks information from meat processing firms on rising prices
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:55 IST
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on economic and consumer policy sent a letter on Tuesday to major U.S. meat processing companies, seeking information on rising prices and profits.
The companies included Tyson Foods, JBS Foods , National Beef and Seaboard. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the chairman of the panel, asked for information about price increases on beef, pork and chicken products, the panel said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Tyson Foods
- Raja Krishnamoorthi
- U.S. House of Representatives
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. college grads sue Yale, Columbia, other schools over financial aid
U.S. police search for EU official missing from Washington canal path
Soccer-Exciting time to be part of U.S. men's team, says Lennon
U.S. supports Western African states' sanctions on Mali
U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly -White House