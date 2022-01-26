Ukraine's Japan envoy sees little chance of war, but local conflict possible

Ukraine is committed to seeking a diplomatic solution to the current tension with Russia, its ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Wednesday, adding that he saw little chance of all-out war, although there might be smaller conflicts. "I believe that full-scale war is very, very, very difficult to expect, but we may see more localised conflict," Korsunsky told a news conference in the Japanese capital.

"If we come to military terms, let me tell you, we are very much ready, our army is very well prepared." Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014 to annex the Crimean peninsula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)