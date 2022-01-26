Three minor sisters killed as container truck falls on them while unloading coal
A container truck was unloading coal at the brick kiln when its hydraulic system developed a snag due to which the truck tilted on one side and fell on the three sisters who were sleeping near the spot, he said.
Three minor sisters were killed when a container truck tilted and fell on them while unloading coal in Bhiwandi tehsil in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Tembivili village on Tuesday night at a brick kiln, a Bhiwandi taluka police station official said. A container truck was unloading coal at the brick kiln when its hydraulic system developed a snag due to which the truck tilted on one side and fell on the three sisters who were sleeping near the spot, he said. The deceased girls, aged between three to seven years, were daughters of a brick kiln worker. Police have registered a case under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
