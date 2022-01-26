Left Menu

Jal Shakti ministry tableau depicts challenges of water supply at altitudes of over 13,000 ft

It showed how trained local women conducted water quality tests by using Field Test Kits.The last section depicted the situation in winter -- when temperatures fall to minus 20 degrees Censius, water sources get frozen, supply lines become inoperative, pipes burst and supply of materials is affected badly, construction material is lifted and transported with the help of animals and helicopters.

A tableau depicting how the Jal Jeevan Mission provides clean tap water to homes in Ladakh at an altitude of more than 13,000 ft even in harsh winter months rolled down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

The tableau showed a proud droplet figure in front, depicting the achievement of the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme and community ownership of village water supply.

