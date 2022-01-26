Arunachal Pradesh Tableau depicts 'Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars'

The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh depicted 'Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars'-- resistance of the state's indigenous tribal people, particularly the Adis of Siang region who had bravely fought against the imperial policy of colonial expansion of the British rule in India.

In the front portion of the tableau a bust of an Abor (Adi) warrior and two warriors defending the intruders was depicted. The rear portion depicted an Anglo Abor (Adi) War sequence that was fought between 1858 and 1912.

The British wanted to penetrate and establish their control over the 'Adi land'. However, it had to be cut short to a very brief period as compelled by the indomitable and independent character of the Adis who fought tooth and nail to keep their land independent. This led to a series of four military expeditions and ultimately leading to the four 'Anglo-Abor Wars' called 'Bitbor Mimak' in 1858, 'Bongal Mimak' in 1859, 'Nijom Mimak' in 1893-94 and 'Poju Mimak' in 1911-12. The British Force had to pull back in the consecutive expeditions/wars because of the unprecedented strong retaliation offered by the Adi Warriors.

The Britishers' first visit to the Adi land is reported to be in 1826.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)