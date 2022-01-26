Germany to send 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:23 IST
Germany is supplying 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. "I can confirm that we have completed an assessment in response to a request from the Ukrainian side to commit to a delivery of 5,000 military helmets," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
"I cannot tell you anything about the timeline yet." Berlin has refused to sell weapons to Ukraine. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
