Germany to send 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine

Germany is supplying 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. "I can confirm that we have completed an assessment in response to a request from the Ukrainian side to commit to a delivery of 5,000 military helmets," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

"I cannot tell you anything about the timeline yet." Berlin has refused to sell weapons to Ukraine. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

