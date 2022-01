BRIEF-China Evergrande Reiterates Its Position That It Will Evaluate Conditions Of Group

China Evergrande Group: * COMPANY REITERATED ITS POSITION THAT IT WILL EVALUATE CONDITIONS OF GROUP

* PROCURING ITS AUDITOR TO CARRY OUT RELEVANT AUDIT WORK * WILL CONTINUE TO LISTEN CAREFULLY TO OPINIONS AND SUGGESTIONS OF CREDITORS

* FORMULATING A RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR PROTECTION OF RIGHTS OF STAKEHOLDERS * AIMS TO COME UP WITH A PRELIMINARY RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL IN NEXT SIX MONTHS

* AIMS TO COME UP WITH A PRELIMINARY RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL IN NEXT SIX MONTHS.

