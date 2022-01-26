Left Menu

Russian invasion of Ukraine during Beijing Olympics could upset China - U.S. diplomat

I think that probably President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine," Sherman said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:15 IST
Russian invasion of Ukraine during Beijing Olympics could upset China - U.S. diplomat
  • Country:
  • United States

China's President Xi Jinping would "not be ecstatic" if Russia were to invade Ukraine as Beijing's Winter Olympic Games begin early next month, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

During a virtual conversation hosted by Yalta European Strategy, Sherman said she did not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade, but that indications suggested an invasion could come between now and mid-February.

"We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics are beginning on February 4th, the opening ceremony, and President Putin expects to be there. I think that probably President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine," Sherman said. "So that may affect his timing and his thinking.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022