Indian Navy conducts 20-day joint maritime exercise at Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy conducted a 20-day joint maritime exercise Paschim Lehar at the Arabian Sea to ''validate operational plans'' of the Western Naval Command and enhance inter-service synergy among the Navy, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The exercise - called XPL-22 - concluded on Tuesday, the Navy's statement noted.

''The intra-theatre exercise included mobilisation and participation of over 40 ships and submarines of the Indian Navy,'' it mentioned.

Additionally, the IAF (Indian Air Force) deployed SU 30 MKI and Jaguar maritime strike aircraft, flight refuelling aircraft and airborne warning and control system (AWAC), alongside the Indian Navy's maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8i, Dorniers, IL-38SD, unmanned aerial systems and MiG-29K strike aircraft, it noted.

''Various elements of the Indian Army including air defence batteries were also mobilised for the exercise. After a long gap, many OPVs (offshore patrol vessels), FPVs (fast patrol vessels) and air cushion vessels of the Coast Guard also participated in the exercise,'' it stated.

A variety of weapon firings in a realistic tactical scenario, besides validation of operational missions and tasks under varying settings, were undertaken during the exercise, it mentioned.

''The exercise provided all participating forces an opportunity to operate together under realistic conditions, in responding to contemporary maritime challenges, across the areas of the Western Naval Command's responsibility,'' it noted.

The exercise was conducted over a duration of 20 days with an objective to validate operational plans of the Western Naval Command and enhance inter-service synergy among the Indian Navy, IAF, Indian Army and Coast Guard, it said.

