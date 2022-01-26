Jyoti Rautela appointed Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress chief

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Jyoti Rautela as the president of the Uttarakhand unit of the Mahila Congress.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved the proposal of the appointment of Rautela as president and Kamlesh Raman, Alka Pal, Bhagirathi Bisht and Asha Manorma Dobiriyal Sharma as vice presidents of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress.

The appointments come days ahead of the assembly elections in Uttarakhand which goes to the polls on February 14.

