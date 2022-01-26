USTR says WTO decision allowing China tariffs is 'deeply disappointing'

The U.S. government on Wednesday said a World Trade Organization (WTO) decision to allow China to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States was "deeply disappointing" and underscored the need for WTO reforms.

Adam Hodge, spokesperson for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the decision by the WTO arbitrator "reflects erroneous Appellate Body interpretations that damage the ability of WTO Members to defend our workers and businesses from China’s trade-distorting subsidies."

He said the decision "reinforces the need to reform WTO rules and dispute settlement, which have been used to shield China’s non-market economic practices and undermine fair, market-oriented competition."

