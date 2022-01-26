Left Menu

Czech government approves donating artillery ammunition to Ukraine

"We have a wide scale of options from political and diplomatic support to concrete actions such as the donation of ammunition which I see as an important gesture of solidarity," Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement. The ministry said Ukraine had requested the aid to help its defence preparedness as Russia concentrates military hardware near Ukraine's borders.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:12 IST
The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to donate 4,000 artillery ammunition rounds to Ukraine as the country prepares for a possible Russian military offensive, the Czech Defence Ministry said.

The Czech Republic's new centre-right Cabinet has taken a clear stance to show support for Ukraine in the standoff. "We have a wide scale of options from political and diplomatic support to concrete actions such as the donation of ammunition which I see as an important gesture of solidarity," Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement.

The ministry said Ukraine had requested the aid to help its defence preparedness as Russia concentrates military hardware near Ukraine's borders. It said the ammunition was for 152mm artillery.

The Czech government has signalled support for strong Western sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. Russia denies planning an attack but says it could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

