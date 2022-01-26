Mumbai: Three injured in fire following LPG cylinder leak

Three persons were injured in a fire caused by leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Jain society in Sakinaka area, said an official release.

The fire started in a flat around 8 am. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused it within half an hour, the release said.

Salim Ansari (38), who suffered 85 per cent burns, was transferred to the government-run Sion hospital and was undergoing treatment. Two others, who suffered minor injuries, were being treated at a local hospital.

