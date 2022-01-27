U.S. charges man who sold gun used in synagogue hostage crisis
The U.S. Justice Department has filed criminal charges against a man for allegedly selling the gun that Malik Faisal Akram later used to take hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.
