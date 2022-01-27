Ukraine's Yermak says efforts show Normandy format peace talks revived

Four-way negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Paris have shown that the Normandy format talks on finding a peace settlement for eastern Ukraine had been revived, a top Ukrainian negotiator said on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters after the meeting that all parties had indicated a willingness to work towards resolving existing disagreements and would meet in Berlin in two weeks.

