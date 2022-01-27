Ukraine's Yermak says efforts show Normandy format peace talks revived
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 02:00 IST
Four-way negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Paris have shown that the Normandy format talks on finding a peace settlement for eastern Ukraine had been revived, a top Ukrainian negotiator said on Wednesday.
Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters after the meeting that all parties had indicated a willingness to work towards resolving existing disagreements and would meet in Berlin in two weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Ukraine
- Normandy
- Germany
- Andriy Yermak
- Ukrainian
- Berlin
- Paris
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shorter Berlin Film Festival to go ahead with masks, COVID testing
Europe's policy allows it to be 'influential player' in relation to Russia, China: Berlin
Berlin might drop opposition to EU plans for women's quota on company boards
Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian government websites amid Russia tensions
Microsoft warns of destructive malware in computer systems of Ukrainian state institutions