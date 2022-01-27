Left Menu

Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay expelled from party for 6 years

Congress on Wednesday expelled former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay for "anti-party activities".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 09:13 IST
Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay expelled from party for 6 years
Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay. (ANI/filephoto). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Wednesday expelled former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay for "anti-party activities". He was removed from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years.

Upadhyay was earlier removed from all posts in disciplinary action. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in a letter on January 26 had written: "Since you had been indulging in anti-party activities despite several warnings, so you are hereby expelled from the primary membership of Congress party for six years with immediate effect."

As per sources, Kishore Upadhyay is likely to join BJP soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022