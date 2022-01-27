Left Menu

Four held after woman gang-raped, paraded wearing garland of slippers in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi police on Wednesday arrested four people for allegedly gang-raping a woman in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara district in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 11:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi police on Wednesday arrested four people for allegedly gang-raping a woman in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara district in the national capital. "An unfortunate incident of sexual assault of a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District," said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.

"Police has nabbed four accused and probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim," DCP added. As per the police, after the alleged gang rape of the woman, her hair was cut, her face was blackened and she was paraded in the streets wearing a garland of slippers.

According to the victim's sister, a boy living in the neighbourhood who claimed to be in love with the woman committed suicide in November last year. "His family blames my sister for their son's death," she said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

