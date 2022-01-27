Myanmar currency notes seized in Mizoram, one held

A person was arrested in Mizoram's Siaha district after unaccounted Myanmar currency (kyat) notes valued at Rs 4.2 lakh were recovered from his possession, according to a statement issued by Assam Rifles. Acting on a tip-off, troopers of the paramilitary force seized one crore currency notes of the neighbouring country from Khaikhy village near India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, it said. The person was held after he could not produce any valid document for the recovered Myanmar kyat, the statement said.

The seized foreign currency notes and the man were handed over to the state excise department for legal action, it said.

The paramilitary force said smuggling of foreign currency is a major concern along the international border in the northeastern state.

