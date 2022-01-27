Left Menu

Myanmar currency notes seized in Mizoram, one held

The person was held after he could not produce any valid document for the recovered Myanmar kyat, the statement said.The seized foreign currency notes and the man were handed over to the state excise department for legal action, it said.The paramilitary force said smuggling of foreign currency is a major concern along the international border in the northeastern state.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:21 IST
Myanmar currency notes seized in Mizoram, one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was arrested in Mizoram's Siaha district after unaccounted Myanmar currency (kyat) notes valued at Rs 4.2 lakh were recovered from his possession, according to a statement issued by Assam Rifles. Acting on a tip-off, troopers of the paramilitary force seized one crore currency notes of the neighbouring country from Khaikhy village near India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, it said. The person was held after he could not produce any valid document for the recovered Myanmar kyat, the statement said.

The seized foreign currency notes and the man were handed over to the state excise department for legal action, it said.

The paramilitary force said smuggling of foreign currency is a major concern along the international border in the northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022