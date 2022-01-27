Left Menu

HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla for lawsuit against 5G tech, reduces cost from Rs 20L to Rs 2L

27-01-2022
HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla for lawsuit against 5G tech, reduces cost from Rs 20L to Rs 2L
Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court Thursday expunged remarks made by its judge against actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed the lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country on account of health hazards, for gaining publicity.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh also reduced the costs imposed on Chawla from Rs 20 Lakh to Rs 2 lakh, saying that she did not take up the 5G issue in a "frivolous and casual manner".

The division bench allowed Chawla's appeal and set aside the single judge's June 4, 2021 order by which Chawla and two others' suit was dismissed with the observations that it was "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".

The actress, who was present in the virtual hearing, volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised section of the society.

