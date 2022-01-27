Terrorist entities shouldn't get any support from Afghan soil or terror sanctuaries based in region: India

India has said there must be ''concrete progress'' in ensuring that UN-proscribed terrorist entities do not get any tacit or direct support from Afghan soil or from terror sanctuaries based in the region, an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"Terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and to the region. Security Council Resolution 2593 clearly outlines the international community's expectations on a range of critical and immediate issues," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Security Council briefing on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Tirumurti said the UNSC resolution lays down the requirements in terms of the fight against terrorism, where it has noted the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of the Afghan soil for terrorism, including from terrorists and terrorist groups designated under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions regime.

"However, we need to see concrete progress in ensuring that such proscribed terrorist entities do not get any support, tacit or direct, either from Afghan soil or from the terrorist sanctuaries based in the region," he said, making a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.

Resolution 2593 was adopted during India's Presidency of the Council in August.

Tirumurti said the resolution also laid down the expectations of the international community in terms of an inclusive and representative political settlement with meaningful participation of women and minorities and diverse political-ethnic groups in the country, the importance of upholding human rights including those of women, children, and minorities, and the requirement to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The envoy underscored that peace and security in Afghanistan is a "critical imperative that all of us need to collectively strive for". The recent developments in Afghanistan will have a significant impact on the neighboring countries and the wider region with global implications, he said.

Tirumurti, in his capacity as Chair of Taliban Sanctions Committee, had briefed the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

In his national capacity, he said as a contiguous neighbor and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, recent developments in the war-torn country, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian situation, continue to be of concern to India.

"India also shares concerns of the international community on issues related to providing immediate humanitarian assistance; ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government; combating terrorism and drug trafficking; and, preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities," Tirumurti said.

India called for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of Afghan society. "A broad-based, inclusive and representative formation is necessary for legitimacy."

