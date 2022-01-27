Left Menu

Ukrainian soldier detained after five shot dead at military plant

Monastyrskiy said a special commission would be set up to investigate all circumstances that could have led to the crime. Deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said the inquiry would focus on the shooter's motive.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:09 IST
Ukrainian soldier detained after five shot dead at military plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian police on Thursday detained a National Guard soldier who shot security guards at a military factory for unknown reasons, killing five people and injuring five others, the interior minister said in a Facebook post.

A police statement said the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday at the Pivdenmash missile factory in the central city of Dnipro during the issuance of weapons to guards. Four servicemen and one civilian woman were killed by the soldier, who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy named the soldier as Artem Ryabchuk and said he would "bear the strictest responsibility provided by law". Monastyrskiy said a special commission would be set up to investigate all circumstances that could have led to the crime.

Deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said the inquiry would focus on the shooter's motive. "First of all, the question of whether the serviceman faced psychological pressure in (his) team will be studied," Gerashchenko said. Investigators would also look into how the soldier passed a medical examination that qualified him to access weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022