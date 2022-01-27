Left Menu

Kremlin sees room for dialogue after U.S. security response

Kremlin sees room for dialogue after U.S. security response
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday there was room to continue dialogue with the United States, but that it looked clear Russia's main security demands had not been taken into account by Washington, though Moscow would not rush to draw conclusions.

Describing tensions in Europe as reminiscent of the Cold War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would take time for Moscow to review the U.S. response to Russia's sweeping security demands.

He said it was in both Moscow and Washington's interests to continue the dialogue, though he said that remarks out of the United States and NATO about Russia's main demands being unacceptable did not leave a lot of room for optimism.

