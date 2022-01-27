Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrives in UAE on official visit

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, today arrived in the UAE on an official visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, greeted El-Sisi and his delegation in Abu Dhabi Airport.

An official reception was held for el-Sisi on his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan, where His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed escorted him to the podium, and the national anthems of the two countries were played, while 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome his visit.

President el-Sisi shook hands with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, the Sheikhs and various officials, who welcomed his visit to the UAE.

President el-Sisi was received by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police and Member of the Executive Council.

President el-Sisi was accompanied by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Major General Abbas Kamel, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate; Major General Ahmed Ali, Chief of the President's Office ; General Mohsen Mahmoud Abdel Nabi, Director of the President's office; Major General Staff Mustafa Shawkat Commander of the Republican Guard Forces, and Sherif el-Badawi, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE.

(With Inputs from APO)