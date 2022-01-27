Iran's state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 seconds

Iran's state broadcaster was hacked for 10 seconds on Thursday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting News Agency reported.

"During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on the state broadcaster's channel one," IRIB said, a phrase it often uses to refer to the exiled opposition group, the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran.

