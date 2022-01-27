Left Menu

Iran's state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 seconds

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:13 IST
Iran's state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 seconds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's state broadcaster was hacked for 10 seconds on Thursday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting News Agency reported.

"During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on the state broadcaster's channel one," IRIB said, a phrase it often uses to refer to the exiled opposition group, the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran.

