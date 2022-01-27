Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says Sue Gray report will be published in full

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:35 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday re-committed to publishing in full an internal report into parties and social gatherings held at his Downing Street resident during coronavirus lockdowns.

Asked to confirm the report would be published in full, he said: "Of course."

He told reporters he could not say anything new on when the report would be made public.

