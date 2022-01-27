ACB summons Param Bir Singh for 3rd time on Feb 2

Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh for a third time to record his statement in connection with an ''open enquiry'' initiated against him on a complaint by police inspector Anup Dange, a senior official said on Thursday.

The former Mumbai police commissioner has been asked to appear before the anti-graft agency of the state police on February 2, the official said.

Singh, suspended by the home department last month after multiple extortion cases were registered against him, was earlier summoned on January 10 and January 18 and on both occasions he failed to appear before the ACB, he said.

The IPS officer's lawyer had sought more time for his appearance citing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and pointing out that a petition related to the matter in pending before the Supreme Court.

Singh wants cases registered against him by the police to be transferred to the CBI.

''In mid-January, an ACB team event went to Singh's Mumbai residence and served a notice of appearance before the agency,'' the official said, adding the notice was received by his cook.

The ACB is conducting the open enquiry against Singh on the complaint of inspector Dange, who has levelled corruption allegations against the former Mumbai police chief.

An 'open enquiry' in a graft-related complaint means a probe agency can summon people for recording statements, seek certain documents and also details of assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)