Iran state TV shows dissidents' images after apparent hack

Channels of Irans state television broadcast images Thursday showing the leaders of an exiled dissident group and a graphic demanding the countrys supreme leader be killed, an incident state TV later described as a hack.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:01 IST
Channels of Iran's state television broadcast images Thursday showing the leaders of an exiled dissident group and a graphic demanding the country's supreme leader be killed, an incident state TV later described as a hack. The graphics showed the leaders of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and the name of an account on two social media platforms, which claimed to be a group of hackers who broadcast the message praising the dissidents.

The MEK, now largely based in Albania, did not immediately answer telephone calls from The Associated Press. The incident marked a serious breach for Iranian state TV, which is controlled by hard-liners in the country.

