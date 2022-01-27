Left Menu

RRB NTPC: IYC files complaint with NHRC over 'police action' against students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:53 IST
Indian Youth Congress on Thursday said that it has filed a case with NHRC alleging violation of human rights of students protesting against conduct of RRB NTPC examinations, at the hands of the police forces of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The IYC in a statement on Thursday said students in various parts of India have been protesting since January 25 over issues related to the RRB NTPC exams.

Against this the police has ''cracked down upon the students'' and media reports on this are all over the social media, the IYC alleged in its statement.

Advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, national secretary, Indian Youth Congress and advocate Ambuj Dixit, national co-coordinator, legal cell, IYC submitted a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday, alleging ''violation of human rights'' of students at the hands of police forces of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the IYC statement said.

''Therefore, we filed a complaint before the NHRC against this crackdown on students in various parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh'' so that DGPs of both states be directed take strict action against the concerned superintendents of police, it said.

