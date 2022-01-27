Kuwaiti defence minister contracts COVID-19, army says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:33 IST
Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, has contracted COVID-19, the Gulf state's army said on Thursday.
He was self-isolating at home and working remotely, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
