MP: Several injured in clash between Cong, BJP workers in Sagar district

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:44 IST
MP: Several injured in clash between Cong, BJP workers in Sagar district
Around 30 persons including police personnel were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Thursday, an official said.

Police used baton charge to bring the situation under control, he added.

Local Congress leader Swadesh Jain said party workers had sought permission to protest and hand over a memorandum to the authorities over a `false case' filed against six Congress activists for allegedly damaging a selfie point at Kurai on January 17.

BJP workers hurled stones at them and more than a dozen Congress workers were injured, he claimed.

But Urban Development Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Singh alleged that Congress workers hurled stones at BJP members who were going to hand over a memorandum to police seeking action against those who vandalized the selfie point, 60 km from here.

The area falls in the minister's constituency.

''More than 150 BJP activists were injured,” Singh claimed.

Kurari Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sumit Kerketta said both the parties had not sought permission for handing over memoranda.

More than 15 protesters from both parties and as many policemen were injured, he said.

