Kanika royal family murder in fit of rage: Cuttack Police

The murder of 75-year-old Paresh Kumari Devi here by her son and scion of erstwhile Kanika royal family, Soumendra Narayan Bhanjdeo, took place in a fit of rage, police said on Thursday.

The murder was a fallout of property dispute among siblings and disagreement between the mother and son over the royal scion's marital life, and it took place after a heated argument between the two on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by his sister Jayanti Samantray.

''It appears that the act took place in a fit of rage and it was not pre-planned. He believed that his mother had ruined his marital life,'' Cuttack city DCP Prateek Singh said.

Paresh Kumari Devi was the granddaughter-in-law of erstwhile Kanika king Rajendra Narayan Bhanjadeo.

Singh, however, denied that the dispute between the mother and son was earlier brought to the notice of the police, as claimed by the complainant, but a case on the dispute between the brother and the sister over the share of property is pending in the court.

