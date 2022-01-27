Left Menu

Court rejects bail plea of Azam Khan

27-01-2022
A special court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former minister and Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan in a 2014 case.

Special MP/MLA Court judge Ambrish Kumar Srivastava passed the order observing that Khan had published such facts that might cause fear in the public, and a person or a community might be incited to breach the peace in the society.

An FIR was lodged against Khan in February 2019 following a complaint by one Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi with the Hazratganj Police.

It was said in the FIR that the incident for which the complaint was filed was of 2014 but under the pressure of the then government, a case could not be registered.

The complainant had sent her complaint to the state minority commission alleging therein that Khan had misused his official letterhead and official seal in order to damage the reputation of the BJP, the RSS and Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi at the national and international level.

The bail application by Khan pleaded that the allegations were baseless. It said he had already been in jail for two years and in such circumstances, he should be granted bail.

The court, however, denied the bail.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur.

