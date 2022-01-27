Bengal: One killed in explosion

A 19-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in an explosion beside the Hooghly river in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Jagannath ghat in Halisahar area.

An investigation has started and a bomb squad visited the site, police said.

