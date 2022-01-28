Ukraine's foreign minister talked to EU's Borrell on deterring Russia -tweet

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he talked to the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Thursday about deterring Russia from taking further aggressive actions against Ukraine and Europe.

Ukraine and its allies have sounded the alarm about a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, though Russia says it has no plans to attack its neighbour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)