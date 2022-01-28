Ukraine's foreign minister talked to EU's Borrell on deterring Russia -tweet
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 02:08 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he talked to the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Thursday about deterring Russia from taking further aggressive actions against Ukraine and Europe.
Ukraine and its allies have sounded the alarm about a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, though Russia says it has no plans to attack its neighbour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- Ukraine
- European
- Europe
- Russia
- Russian
- Dmytro Kuleba
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. reassured Europe over Russia talks - EU foreign policy chief
Defensive sectors lead European stocks lower
Don't drag Nord Stream 2 into conflict over Ukraine, German defmin says
Europe's policy allows it to be 'influential player' in relation to Russia, China: Berlin
Russian military experts giving Putin proposals over Ukraine - TASS cites minister