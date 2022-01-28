Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden vows to nominate Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court by end of February

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he plans by the end of February to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, a historic first that he called "long overdue." Biden appeared with Breyer, whom he has known since the 1970s, at the White House after the 83-year-old justice formally announced his retirement in a letter to the president. Breyer wrote that he plans to depart at the conclusion of the court's current term, typically at the end of June, assuming his successor has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Accused Michigan school shooter will pursue insanity defense: court filing

The Michigan teenager charged with first-degree murder in the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021 will assert an insanity defense, his lawyers wrote in a court notice filed Thursday. Prosecutors say they intend to rebut the defense by Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, who is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 30 shooting spree that killed four students.

Porn star Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti 'lied to me'

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels told jurors at her former lawyer Michael Avenatti's criminal fraud trial on Thursday that he "stole from me and lied to me" by diverting proceeds from a book she wrote. Testifying as a prosecution witness, Daniels said in Manhattan federal court that Avenatti - whom she had retained to help her escape a non-disclosure agreement with then-U.S. President Donald Trump - told her he would "never take a penny" from the 2018 memoir, titled "Full Disclosure."

Amazon, Whole Foods can be sued by murderer rejected for delivery job

A federal judge said Amazon.com Inc and its Whole Foods unit can be sued over the refusal to hire a convicted murderer who claimed to be rehabilitated after nearly 23 years in prison.

In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Henry Franklin could pursue a proposed class action after being turned down for a grocery delivery job at Cornucopia Logistics, which serves Amazon and Whole Foods.

Biden urges Congress to act now on Equal Rights Amendment

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to immediately enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment in the U.S. Constitution and formally protect women's rights nearly a century after lawmakers first raised them. In a statement, Biden urged Congress "to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA," saying recent legal analysis showed there was nothing preventing lawmakers from acting.

U.S. preps for another record-breaking rise in migrant arrests at Mexico border

U.S. border officials are preparing for as many as 9,000 border arrests per day by the spring, according to two Department of Homeland Security officials, which would be significantly larger than last year's peak and could cause a headache for the Democratic administration ahead of midterm elections. The number is a "worst-case scenario," said one of the officials, both of whom requested anonymity to discuss internal planning.

Canada hopeful table potato shipments will resume in weeks to Puerto Rico, U.S. mainland

Canada is hopeful of resuming shipments of table potatoes from the province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in two weeks, and to the U.S. mainland in the weeks following that, partially resolving a trade dispute, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said. Bibeau met in Washington on Thursday with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, after shipments of PEI fresh potatoes to the United States halted in November over U.S. concerns about potato wart.

Factbox-Historic first: Black women judges who could join the U.S. Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court following Justice Stephen Breyer's looming retirement. No Black woman has ever served on the top U.S. judicial body. Here is a look at some potential contenders.

Four more bodies found in search for survivors of capsized boat off Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday it had found four more bodies off Florida's Atlantic Coast from a boat that capsized over the weekend while engaged in what officials believe was an attempt to smuggle migrants into the United States. The Coast Guard said it would suspend its search operations by sunset on Thursday unless new information came to light before then.

New York City mayor can hire brother, but only for $1, ethics board says

A New York City ethics panel has agreed that Mayor Eric Adams can hire his brother as a senior security adviser, but only at $1 per year and with no power over department personnel to avoid the appearance of favoritism. The decision by the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board, made public on Thursday, seeks to put an end to an uproar that erupted in America's largest city after Adams initially sought to hire his younger brother Bernard as a deputy police commissioner for a yearly salary of $240,000.

