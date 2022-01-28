Left Menu

PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour, reviews 'march past' at culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the 'march past' by National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents ahead of addressing the NCC Rally at Delhi's Cariappa Parade Ground.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 12:56 IST
PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour, reviews 'march past' at culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp
PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the 'march past' by National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents ahead of addressing the NCC Rally at Delhi's Cariappa Parade Ground. The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

At the event, the Prime Minister also inspected the Guard of Honour. The Prime Minister is witnessing NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

