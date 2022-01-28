Left Menu

As Johnson waits, UK police seek cuts to 'partygate' report

Doubt about the timing of a key report into lockdown-breaching parties within the British government deepened Friday when police said they wanted parts of it to remain unpublished until they finish a criminal investigation.The Metropolitan Police force said it had asked for civil servant Sue Grays report to make only minimal reference to the events being investigated by detectives, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation. The request could further delay the publication of the report, which had been expected this week.

As Johnson waits, UK police seek cuts to 'partygate' report
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Doubt about the timing of a key report into lockdown-breaching parties within the British government deepened Friday when police said they wanted parts of it to remain unpublished until they finish a criminal investigation.

The Metropolitan Police force said it had asked for civil servant Sue Gray's report to make only "minimal reference" to the events being investigated by detectives, "to avoid any prejudice to our investigation." The request could further delay the publication of the report, which had been expected this week. Gray's findings could deliver a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fragile grip on power.

The senior civil servant is probing allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of the coronavirus with "bring your own booze" office parties, birthday celebrations and "wine time Fridays." The claims have caused public anger, led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson's resignation and triggered intense infighting inside the governing party.

Gray is looking into almost 20 incidents. This week police opened an inquiry into an undisclosed smaller number of them found to meet the force's criteria for investigating the "most serious and flagrant" breaches of coronavirus rules.

Police have handed out tens of thousands of fines for breaching coronavirus rules since 2020, with miscreants facing a maximum fine of 10,000 pounds ($13,500).

Johnson has promised to publish Gray's report in full and to address Parliament about its findings. He has denied personal wrongdoing and said he has "absolutely no intention" of resigning.

