BSF constable injured in encounter with drug smugglers along Indo-Pak border

The incident took place at 515 am in an area under border outpost Chandu Wadala.Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said the exchange of fire took place between the BSF troops and Pakistani smugglers after the latter tried to push drugs through a pipe in the Indian territory.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF on Friday foiled a cross-border drug smuggling bid and recovered 58 kg heroin after an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district that also left a force personnel injured, police said. The incident took place at 5:15 am in an area under border outpost Chandu Wadala.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said the exchange of fire took place between the BSF troops and Pakistani smugglers after the latter tried to push drugs through a pipe in the Indian territory. In a statement, the BSF said its troops challenged the smugglers after noticing some suspicious movement. On being challenged, the smugglers opened fire at the BSF team. The BSF troops fired back in retaliation, the BSF said. During the exchange of fire, head constable Gyan Singh sustained bullet injuries in his hand and head. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stable, it said.

During the search operation, 47 packets of heroin and seven packets of opium were recovered, the BSF said.

Besides, a Chinese made Norinco pistol with two magazines, 9 mm Pietro Beretta pistol with one magazine, 74 rounds of AK-47 with four magazines, 44 rounds of 0.3 calibre and 12 rounds of 9 mm were also seized by the BSF. A 15-feet-long plastic pipe was also recovered from the spot.

