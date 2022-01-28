Maha: Quack held in Thane; accused of 5 deaths due to faulty treatment

A bogus doctor was arrested on Friday in Murbad area of Thane district for allegedly causing the death of five people, including a father-daughter duo, officials said.

Pandurang Gholap used to treat villagers of Dhansai, mostly tribals, in their homes, but had no medical degrees and had retired as peon some 11 years ago from a primary health centre, they said.

''On January 26, a man came to the primary health centre with a large swelling on the spot where the accused had given an injection. He died some time later and so did another person with a similar swelling. Three more deaths took place in the same way till Thursday,'' Taluka Medical Officer Dr Bharti Ghote told PTI.

''A joint team of the police and health personnel raided the house of the fake doctor and found empty boxes but no injections. We are yet to ascertain what injection was administered by him. He was practicing for a long time without qualifications,'' she added.

Assistant Inspector Santosh Darade of Tokawade police station said Gholap, who was arrested on Friday, has been charged with causing death by negligence and other offences under IPC and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

A probe involving police, health department and Food and Drug Administration officials was underway, API Darade added.

