CBI issues notice to TMC leader to appear for questioning on post-poll violence in Bengal

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal asking him to appear on Friday before the agency for questioning in the post-poll violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:30 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal asking him to appear on Friday before the agency for questioning in the post-poll violence case. Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2.

A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and NHRC's team also visited the violence-affected areas to separately probe the allegations. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The CBI has registered several cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

