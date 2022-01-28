Left Menu

EU calls for political decisions 'now' as Iran nuclear talks break

Political decisions are needed now. Safe travels to all participants," Enrique Mora of the European Union said on Twitter https://twitter.com/enriquemora_/status/1487084927564849156. A separate EU statement https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/vienna-international-organisations/110265/media-advisory-%E2%80%93-jcpoa-negotiations-vienna_en said the talks would resume next week.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:14 IST
EU calls for political decisions 'now' as Iran nuclear talks break
  • Country:
  • Austria

The coordinator of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna called on Friday for political decisions to be taken "now" as negotiators head back to their home countries for a break until next week.

"Participants will go back to capitals for consultations and instructions... Political decisions are needed now. Safe travels to all participants," Enrique Mora of the European Union said on Twitter https://twitter.com/enriquemora_/status/1487084927564849156. A separate EU statement https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/vienna-international-organisations/110265/media-advisory-%E2%80%93-jcpoa-negotiations-vienna_en said the talks would resume next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022