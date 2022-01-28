EU calls for political decisions 'now' as Iran nuclear talks break

The coordinator of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna called on Friday for political decisions to be taken "now" as negotiators head back to their home countries for a break until next week.

"Participants will go back to capitals for consultations and instructions... Political decisions are needed now. Safe travels to all participants," Enrique Mora of the European Union said on Twitter https://twitter.com/enriquemora_/status/1487084927564849156. A separate EU statement https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/vienna-international-organisations/110265/media-advisory-%E2%80%93-jcpoa-negotiations-vienna_en said the talks would resume next week.

