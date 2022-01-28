Left Menu

Maha: Clash in Igatpuri in Nashik leaves 1 dead, curfew imposed

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:06 IST
Maha: Clash in Igatpuri in Nashik leaves 1 dead, curfew imposed
Curfew was imposed in Igatpuri town in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday after a clash between two groups left one person dead, a police official said.

Swords and stones were used in the clash that took place in Nandgaon Sado, which led to vehicles and some homes getting damaged, the official said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Rahul Salwe, a history-sheeter.

''The clash was the result of a quarrel that took place yesterday. The situation is under control and peace has been established in the area,'' said Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

