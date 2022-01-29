Lebanon to sidestep Gulf demand on Hezbollah, draft letter shows

Lebanon will sidestep a main demand of Gulf Arab states on Saturday when it responds to their terms for improving ties, setting out no steps towards implementing a U.N. resolution that would disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to a draft government letter.

Beirut will, however, say Lebanon will not be "a launchpad for activities that violate Arab countries", a nod to the concerns of Gulf Arab states which want Lebanon to rein in Hezbollah, a heavily armed faction with big sway over the state, sources familiar with the letter told Reuters on Friday. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib should deliver the letter on Saturday at an Arab ministerial meeting in Kuwait, responding to a 12-point proposal of confidence-building measures that was delivered by Kuwait's foreign minister last week in the first trip by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift last year.

Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah had said on his visit to Beirut that it must not be a platform for hostile acts or words toward Gulf Arab states, a call for curbs on the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in order to improve strained ties. Hezbollah, founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, has long been Lebanon's strongest faction. It has a militia more powerful than the national army that has supported pro-Iran allies in the region, including the Syrian government.

The terms delivered to Beirut included setting a time frame for implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions, among them 1559 of 2004 calling for the disarmament of non-state militias in Lebanon. The sources familiar told Reuters the letter would say that Lebanon respects U.N. resolutions and the Arab League's decisions to ensure civil peace and national stability of Lebanon and that the government commits verbally and actually to the disassociation policy.

But it neither mentions specific U.N. resolutions nor sets out steps towards implementing them, according to the draft. Lebanon's ties with the Gulf hit new lows last October when Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf states expelled Lebanese ambassadors in response to comments by a Lebanese government minister criticising the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

