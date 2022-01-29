Turkey's Erdogan appoints Bekir Bozdag as Justice Minister
Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 04:31 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Bekir Bozdag, a member of parliament from his AK Party, as Justice Minister, the Official Gazette said on Saturday.
Former Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul resigned from the position, the Gazette also said, without providing a reason for the resignation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
