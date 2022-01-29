Left Menu

Maha: Three sentenced to 3 months' RI for mobile theft, pickpocketing

According to the railway police, the theft took place in October, following which the three accused were arrested. The three accused, who were residents of Sangli, had approached a passenger at Pune railway station and fled with his phone.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 14:59 IST
Maha: Three sentenced to 3 months' RI for mobile theft, pickpocketing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced three persons to three months rigorous imprisonment for mobile phone theft and pickpocketing, railway police said on Saturday. According to the railway police, the theft took place in October, following which the three accused were arrested. ''The three accused, who were residents of Sangli, had approached a passenger at Pune railway station and fled with his phone. One of the accused was caught immediately and the other two were subsequently nabbed,'' an official said A probe revealed that the trio were also involved in seven pickpocketing cases, he said.

A court convicted the trio under relevant sections of the IPC and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for three months, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022