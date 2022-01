Maha: Three sentenced to 3 months' RI for mobile theft, pickpocketing

A court here has sentenced three persons to three months rigorous imprisonment for mobile phone theft and pickpocketing, railway police said on Saturday. According to the railway police, the theft took place in October, following which the three accused were arrested. ''The three accused, who were residents of Sangli, had approached a passenger at Pune railway station and fled with his phone. One of the accused was caught immediately and the other two were subsequently nabbed,'' an official said A probe revealed that the trio were also involved in seven pickpocketing cases, he said.

A court convicted the trio under relevant sections of the IPC and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for three months, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)