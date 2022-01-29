MP: Woman gang-raped in hotel in Gwalior

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the University Police Station area on Wednesday night, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vijay Singh Bhadoria said.

The victim, a resident of Bhopal, had gone for a party with her friend to a hotel in City Centre, he said. As per the complaint, two men accosted the victim after the party, took her to a room in the hotel, and raped her, he said, adding that the accused also threatened her not to file a complaint. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC for rape and intimidation, and a manhunt has been launched for them, the DSP said.

