Rajasthan: Illicit liquor worth Rs 32 lakh seized, 2 held

Illicit liquor worth Rs 32 lakh was seized from a truck in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The liquor was being smuggled from Haryana to Barmer district of the state, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Churu, Digant Anand said a police team intercepted the truck on Friday night and seized 294 cartons of illegal liquor.

Truck driver Hemraj Jat and cleaner Gangaram were arrested, he said.

