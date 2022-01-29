Militants shot dead policeman in J-K’s Anantnag
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Militants on Saturday shot dead a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
J-K Police head constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by militants at around 5.35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag, a police official said.
He said Mohammad was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the official said.
