Militants shot dead policeman in J-K’s Anantnag

Militants on Saturday shot dead a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

J-K Police head constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by militants at around 5.35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag, a police official said.

He said Mohammad was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)